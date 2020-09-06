This event lets you ride the hills of Halton while raising money to give kids access to bikes

Everyone remembers their first bike. Learning to ride it was scary, exciting and liberating. It extended the world of your community, helping you explore a little further and grow your independence.

Owning a bike and learning to ride it is an important rite of passage for young people. Unfortunately, many kids don’t have access to bicycles due to the cost (particularly during the economic hardship caused by the pandemic). Greg’s Cycle for Kids aims to change that.



Riding for kid’s bikes

On Sept. 19 and 20, 2020, Greg’s Cycle for Kids will host a physically distant fundraiser ride to benefit kids who can’t afford bikes. The ride is set to take place in Milton, On. and will have participants riding the Hills of Halton Region.

The event, billed as, “socially together, physically distant” aims to prioritize safety and will take place over two days. Consistent with public health guidelines, Greg’s Cycle for Kids is only open to a maximum of 100 riders on each of its two days—participants register for a specific time and depart at intervals in groups of a maximum of 10.

For a $100 donation, cyclists can choose the 160km route or the 100km route on the Saturday or the 160km, 100km or 50km route on the Sunday. All the routes will depart from the Country Heritage Park.

In memory of Greg

Greg’s Cycle for Kids is held by Share the Road Cycling Coalition in memory of OPP Sergeant Greg Stobbart who was killed while training on his bike in 2006. The Coalition was founded in Greg’s memory—the memorial ride is held every year to support its work: Creating bicycle-friendly communities with partners and community leaders, passing road safety legislation and working to make roads across Ontario safer.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase bikes, helmets, locks and to provide cycling instruction for kids in priority neighbourhoods, through a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Halton and Hamilton. Proceeds from this year’s event will also support Share the Road’s work.

To sign up for the event, register at CCN bikes.