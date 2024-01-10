5 Zwift PowerUps we desperately need this winter

For many, it’s still the indoor-riding season. Although riding with Zwift definitely makes the time fly by more than, say, staring at a wall, there’s always room for improvement.

Here’s five PowerUps that would make the gaming app that more enjoyable.

1. Madison Sling

Imagine, in the middle of Crit City, you’re suffering and the pace keeps speeding up. You’re on the verge of getting popped. Thankfully, with a little push of a button, kaboom!, a bot gives you a sling to the front of the pack before that would make Mark Cavendish proud.

2. Dropper post

You’re cruising down the descent of Volcano KOM, carving those bends like…Matej Mohorič. Wait a second, speaking of the Slovenian, how about you hit the dropper post PowerUp and descend even faster?

3. Motor doping

Okay, although it’s never been proven that some pros may or may not have been using motors in their bikes, (apart from Femke van den Driessche), it sure would help on a long ride in Innsbruck. To make life a little more exciting, perhaps Zwift needs a commissaire bot who may or may sneak up on you and give you the boot if they detect it.

4. Ride as your favourite pro…for 60 seconds

Who wouldn’t want to be Lotte Kopecky or Tadej Pogačar for a minute? Not only would you get their kit and bike when you use this PowerUp–but you’d also get to borrow their heart, lungs and legs. Don’t get too used to it though, because before you know it you’d be back to being a regular mortal.

5. Victory salutes

Come on. How great would it be to able to raise your arms in the air after a solid win?