Fabian Cancellara launches Tudor pro cycling team

On Tuesday, Tudor and Swiss cycling legend Fabian Cancellara announced they are joining forces to form a new team, Tudor Pro Cycling. In a press release, the team said that at the core of the vision of the team there is a human-centric approach to cycling, a sport known for its punishing physical and psychological challenges. Tudor and Cancellara envision a team motivated by pushing themselves to be better every single day, facing their fears, and daring to go beyond perceived limits. Performance is the ultimate measure of success, but how you get to the finish line matters just as much as when you get there. Guided by Cancellara, the Tudor cycling team plans on developing a roster of cyclists who embody these ideals, shared values, and team spirit.

The black jerseys of the Tudor cycling team will be adorned with simple red Tudor shields on front and back. The focus will be on the athletes, their pursuit of success, and the road that lies ahead of them. Likewise, the team’s equipment will be other Swiss cycling companies, including the team’s main technical partner, BMC premium bikes.

The season for the team at the Paris-Roubaix u-23 race on May 15. The team will continue to compete in the UCI Continental class for the remainder of the 2022 season.

From there, the team plans on riding the 2023 in the UCI ProTeam category with the goal of qualifying for the world’s most famous and prestigious races by the 2024 season. The Tudor Pro Cycling Team will also maintain a development structure for scouting and training the next generation of cyclists.

Athletes

Alex Baudin (France, 22), Nils Brun (Switzerland, 22), Aloïs Charrin (France, 22), Filippo Colombo (Switzerland, 25), Robin Donzé (Switzerland, 20), Ruben Eggenberg (Switzerland, 22), Sean Flynn (Great Britain, 22), Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland, 24), Petr Kelemen (Czech Republic, 22), Jakob Klahre (Switzerland, 21), Lorenzo Rinaldi (Italy, 19), Arnaud Tendon (Switzerland, 20), Loris Trastour (France, 21), Alex Vogel (Switzerland, 23), Yannis Voisard (Switzerland, 24), Fabian Weiss (Switzerland, 20)

Staff

General Manager: Thibault Hofer / Head of Sports: Sylvain Blanquefort / Head Trainer: Guillaume Bonnafond / Head Soigneur: Clément Ceyret / Head Mechanic: Simon Lepoittevin-Dubost / Service Course: Simon Meier / Team Doctor: Andreas Gösele

Sponsors and Partners

Main Sponsor: TUDOR Watches – Patronage: Fabian Cancellara

Main Technical Partner: BMC Switzerland / Group sets & components: SRAM / Wheels: DT Swiss /

Tires: Schwalbe / Nutrition: Eurosport Nutrition / Helmets: ABUS / Cycling Apparel: CUORE of Switzerland / Casual Wear: Strellson / Socks: Dirtysox / Glasses: Ride 100% / Saddles & bar tape: Selle Italia / Turbos & computers: Wahoo / Training Software: TrainingPeaks / Bike Care: MucOff / Events: Chasing Cancellara /

Medical Care & Follow up: Cross Klinik Basel / IT: ATOS Switzerland / Car: Mercedes-Benz