Filippo Ganna got DQed for a bike change

It wasn’t like Filippo Ganna was going to keep his leader’s jersey after a tough finishing climb on the Montagne de Lure stage, but still, he ended up finishing just outside the top 10 and a minute and a half after stage winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic). at the Tour de la Provence.

His overall result was reclassified with a post-race disqualification.

UCI officials were not impressed with a mid-stage bike swap. He stopped in the middle of the race and changed from a disc brake-equipped bike to a lighter rim brake ride, which would be lighter on the hill.

Despite the fact that bike changes are allowed during a race, the race officials decided Ganna’s bike change predetermined which is not permitted by the UCI.

Here’s the bike swap which would penalize Ganna.