Watch: In this skateboarding and cycling crossover Justin Williams and Eric Koston talk sneakers

While filming a spot in Los Angeles with Justin Williams and his L39ION team for the Specialized Ares shoe launch, the film crew took a break to focus on a different type of shoe. Many cyclists cite skateboarding as their first sport (often followed by fixed gear riding then a transition into traditional road bikes). This video, in which professional skateboarder Eric Koston and Justin Williams chat about sneakers, offers a fun little crossover between two worlds that are often connected but rarely come together (notable exception being the EF x Palace kit last year)

RELATED: EF’s bold Palace kits and bikes will help grow the appeal of cycling to more people

In the short video, Williams and Koston discuss bike, sneakers, and their love for all things culture. The athletes visited Golden Saddle Cyclery and the sneaker store Undefeated, which are located across from each other in Silver Lake, a residential neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Koston says he started collecting sneakers when he was 19. When he walks into a sneaker store, he looks for colours and materials—premium leather is a favourite. Making a connection between their passions, Williams and Koston discuss how every little detail makes a difference in the shoes for their respective sports.

“I’m like, shaking,” says Williams, when Koston gives him a pair of the super limited edition Kobe Bryant x Nike SB Koston 1. “Kobe’s been this polarizing figure in my life,” he says. “With cycling you don’t have the same…you don’t have Kobe to pull from, you don’t have a lot of figures that create this kind of feeling.”