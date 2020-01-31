Watch: Lizzie Deignan and Annemiek van Vleuten break down barriers

2015 World Road Champion and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan gave birth to her daughter on Sept. 23, 2018 and returned to racing seven months later. In Making It Work: The Lizzie Deignan Story, she talks about becoming a mom, breaking barriers and her supportive husband. She signed with Trek when she was six months pregnant, and she notes that the team’s support of her pregnancy is one of the reasons she chosehttps://cyclingmagazine.ca/uncategorized/watch-women/ to race for them.

Annemiek van Vleuten joins the men’s team at Mitchelton-Scott’s infamous January camp. The camp takes place during 10 days, in which the riders do back-to-back 200 km rides. The 37 year old is the only woman who has done the camp. In WHAT IT TAKES: Episode 1 Her teammates and coaches discuss how she trains and pushing yourself beyond what you’ve done before.