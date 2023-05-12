A cycling parking officer had an eventful day helping an injured cyclist to hospital

A Toronto cycling parking officer was helping an injured cyclist to hospital on Monday, and she said drivers need to be more aware.

Parking enforcement-bicycle patrol officer Erin Urquhart, who is famous for her incredible work ticketing motorists in bike lanes, noticed a fellow rider in distress.

On Monday, she was riding and noticed the injured cyclist. “I had a very eventful day on the road today, I was riding along, when a cyclist emerged from the park there and asked for help as he thought he just broke his ankle, asking for the nearest hospital. We were close to the hospitals and he denied an ambulance,” she tweeted.

Since he could still ride, he asked her to help him get some help.

“He said his adrenaline was still pumping and he could ride to an ER. I encouraged him to be checked out by an ambulance but he was persistent and he didn’t want that. So I rode with him to the closest hospital and directed him to the ER. How did he fall ? A car didn’t signal their turn!”

The motorist didn’t check their blind spot, as well as not signalling, which caused the hurt rider to fall.

“They cut the cyclist off and he fell off his bike. Signal your turns! I hope he is ok, we made it to the hospital successfully and I’m glad I could be of help!” She concluded.