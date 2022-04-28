A Toronto driver chased a cyclist and rammed him after being told they were blocking a bike lane
The rider was seriously shaken up after the incident
Bike lanes are for bikes, but a motorist in Toronto did not seem to get the memo. The cyclist Andy Fraser said he was harassed and assaulted after pointing out to a car driver they were blocking a bike lane.
There are a few, very specific times when a car can temporarily be in a bike lane:
– Moving into or leaving a private lane or driveway adjacent to the bicycle lane.
– Making a right turn at a road intersecting the bicycle lane.
– Entering or exiting a curb lane used for parking.
– Loading or unloading of a person with a disability, while actively engaged in doing so.
– Operating a school bus while actively engaged in picking up or dropping off school children.
– Operating a taxicab while actively engaged in loading or unloading of passengers.
In a series of tweets, the rider posted what happened. “A new low for Toronto drivers. This man tried to kill me today on my bike. I complained that he had stopped blocking a bike lane on college. He chased after me and rammed me with his car. I managed to swerve but if I hadn’t I would be dead.”
Fraser went on to say that he did contact the authorities, but that no discipline followed. “The Toronto Police say that this is a minor traffic incident and not an attempted assault. That’s a very weird way to look at someone who has attempted to kill another person. I don’t want to live in this stupid city any more where nothing makes sense. I feel completely let down.”
The Torontonian was aghast at the response saying it was not a random traffic incident, it was a deliberate and premeditated attempt to run him down. He also pointed out that had he pulled out a bat or a knife and threatened or tried to assault a driver he would (completely correctly) go to jail. But if a driver tries to kill or seriously harm a cyclist he wqas simply told, it was just a minor traffic incident by the authorities.