BC expands pilot program to make cycling to school safer for kids

The Active School Travel Pilot Program aims to increase the number of students that walk or cycle to school. The program is being administered by BC Healthy Communities Society.

12 schools in the province will be getting increased exercise and fresh air as part of their daily commute when the second year of the Active School Travel Pilot Program kicks off, according to the BC Government.

The program began last year with 11 schools, using the [province’s initial two-year investment of $400,000 to support the program development. For 2022, there will be an additional investment of $280,000, meaning an additional school can take part.

“Walking and wheeling to school offers so many benefits to students, from physical and mental health to better educational outcomes,” Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said. “Encouraging youth to choose green transportation options instead of relying on cars also means safer, less congested school zones and cleaner air in our communities.”

The program includes a variety of features:

– regular encouragement events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school;

– assessment, such as a best-route-to-school mapping project;

– skill-building and safety education opportunities for students and parents;

– expansion of slow street projects to reduce traffic volume immediately around school areas;

– shared bikes, scooters and skateboards for students; and

– amenities and infrastructure improvements, including bike racks and improved signage.

“Student health and well-being are a priority for our government. Regular physical activity and positive mental well-being are essential parts of a healthy lifestyle, especially for children,” Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education said. “This program will support students to have healthy and active lives while safely getting to school.”