Bike Share Toronto offers reduced fares to increase accessibility for residents

On Monday, Bike Share Toronto announced a reduced fare program to make the program more accessible to residents of the city. To be eligible for the decreased price, one has to be either a Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) tenant or be a Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) recipient.

If you are a Toronto Community Housing tenant you are eligible for a special offer: the $5 reduced fare Annual 30 Membership. Additionally, market TCHC tenants can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on an annual membership of their choosing. The $5 Annual 30 Membership provides an array of advantages, encompassing the standard Annual 30 Membership benefits such as unlimited 30-minute classic bike trips, a 50 per cent discount on the e-bike per minute rate (which amounts to $0.10 per minute), and the absence of unlock fees. This initiative aims to make cycling more accessible and affordable for TCHC tenants, promoting sustainable transportation options within the community.

Those currently receiving support from the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), may be eligible for a membership at a reduced rate.

To initiate the process of obtaining a Bike Share Toronto membership for Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) tenants, residents can visit the Toronto Bike Share website. After completing the application form, and upon approval, an email containing purchase code will be sent by Bike Share Toronto. A provided code will then be sent for the $5 pass designed for TCHC tenants.

For more information, visit BikeShareToronto.com