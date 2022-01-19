Sussex Art Centre creating arts exhibition in honour of Ellen Watters

AX: The Arts & Culture Centre of Sussex, New Brunswick, is partnering with “Ellen’s Tour” to create an exhibition that will coincide with the timing of the annual cycling event, which is held in Sussex, each June. Ellen Watters was a 28-year-old professional cyclist who was hit by a driver while training in Sussex in 2016. Watters died following the collision.

The motorist hit her from behind as they were travelling in the same direction on a straight section of road. The RCMP did not lay charges in death of Watters, citing insufficient evidence, in a controversial decision.

After her death, the New Brunswick cycling community rallied for the creation of “Ellen’s Law,” which would mean that motorists provide a minimum of one meter of distance when passing cyclists, to increase safety for riders.

The law was already in place in several Canadian provinces like Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia but was introduced in the New Brunswick Legislature in 2017 and came into effect later that year.

Ellen’s Tour is an annual event to honour the cyclist’s memory, raise awareness of road safety, and celebrate her achievements in the sport.

The arts centre announced on Facebook that they are “calling for proposals from emerging and established artists, working in all media, for original works promoting cycling, the benefits of physical and mental wellness, Ellen’s achievements, women thriving in sport, or a combination of any of these concepts.”

If you’re interested, proposals are due Feb. 20, and successful applicants will be notified later that month. The work will be installed the first week of June.

You can visit the AX Website for more information.