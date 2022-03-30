This Vancouver cyclist is being charged thousands to repair the driver’s car that hit him

Ben Bolliger, a project manager in public health and cyclist from Vancouver, was hit by a motorist in July of 2021. The collision occurred when the motorist ran a stop sign on a bike route. After the collision, Bolliger said that his right side and arm was decimated and he will never have full range of motion again. Up to now, he’s had a surgery (and possibly another) as well as 26 physio sessions at Vancouver General Hospital, plus follow-ups and X-rays with a surgeon. He’s also had a CT scan, 10 functional rehab sessions and two splints.

As you can imagine, he was shocked on Monday to receive a bill from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) for the damage to the driver’s car. In a series of tweets, Bolliger explained that he now has to pay $3700 for repairs to the motorist’s hood and windshield.

“So essentially, I get to pay $3700 for the privilege of being hit my a teenager driving a Mercedes Benz,” he tweeted. “Because as ICBC points out I was “driving an uninsured vehicle” at the time of the collision. I was on my bike!”