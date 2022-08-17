CONTEST: Join the women’s 100 challenge and enter to win a 100k Rapha rider’s pack

In it’s 10th year, the women’s 100 is a global challenge motivating women from around the world to ride 100 kilometers on the same day. More details on the challenge can be found here. We have partnered up with Rapha to give away a 100k Rapha rider’s pack! Join the challenge here and ride 100k on September 18.

The prize bundle will include:

Enter below for a chance to win

Win a 100k Rapha rider’s pack



The fine print

– Contest runs from August 17 to August 31, 2022

– All winners will be contacted by email

– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

– Must be 18 and up to win.