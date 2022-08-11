Win a VIP prize package at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal

The 11th edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal are coming up soon! After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the only UCI WorldTour races in North America are back, and you can get a front row seat to all the action.

On September 9, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec gets going on the undulating course around downtown Québec city. Two days later, the same pros will battle the legendary climb of Mont Royal.

The prizes

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Two tickets to the VIP Village at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec for a first row seat to the race (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m)

One room for two at the Marriott Delta Québec Hotel on Friday September 9, 2022.

This includes parking at the Marriott Delta Québec Hotel and breakfast on Saturday morning

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Two tickets to the VIP Village at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal for a rist row seat to the race (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m) on Sunday September 11, 2022. One room for two at the Marriott Delta Montréal Hotel on Saturday September 10, 2022.

Saturday evening dinner (alcoholic beverages not included) and Sunday morning breakfast, as well as parking at the Marriott Delta Montréal Hotel.

Winners will be responsible for their own transportation for the entirety of the event.

More information on the event: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec et de Montréal

