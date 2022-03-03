Kevin Field and Premier Tech u23 have an ambitious plan to put more Canadians in the WorldTour

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

When the Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project debuted this past November, the team said it wanted to get some of its riders in the WorldTour by 2024. By 2026, the outfit—which includes Dylan Bibic, Carson Miles, Charles-Étienne Chrétien, as well as seven others—is hoping to have placed five or six riders into the top ranks of road cycling. It’s an ambitious plan. One of the people behind it is Kevin Field.

Field has been dubbed the Moneyball of Canadian Cycling because of his ability to crunch data to help achieve successes for this country’s athletes. He’s been involved with Symmetrics, Spidertech powered by C10 and Cycling Canada. He worked with the team that got Michael Woods and Simone Boilard on the podium at the 2018 road world championships.

Today, Field is working with a longtime figure in cycling, Pierre Hutsebaut, as well as former pro French cyclist Flavien Dassonville and pro roadie Hugo Houle to develop a group of young riders. In this episode, Field discusses just how he and the Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project can get these riders to reach their full potential.