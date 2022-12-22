Home > Podcast

Top Canadian cycling stories of 2022

CCM's editors discuss the year that was on the road, trails and track

Photo by: (clockwise) Nick Iwanyshyn, File photo, Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool, Stefan Ritter, Sirotti, Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
December 22, 2022
Share on SMS

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

A rainbow jersey on the track, multiple downhill World Cup wins, a Tour de France stage win—there were a lot of big performances by Canadian riders this past year. Canadian Cycling Magazine‘s editors—Matthew Pioro, Matt Hansen (a.k.a. ’90s Matt) and Terry McKall—break down the top stories of 2022.

You can also listen back to interviews with the year’s biggest newsmakers:

Subscribe to The Cycling Magazine Podcast

Follow in iTunes  Follow on Stitcher  Follow on Google Play  Subscribe on Android

Other ways to listen: Spotify | Tunein | RSS feed