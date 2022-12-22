Top Canadian cycling stories of 2022

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

A rainbow jersey on the track, multiple downhill World Cup wins, a Tour de France stage win—there were a lot of big performances by Canadian riders this past year. Canadian Cycling Magazine‘s editors—Matthew Pioro, Matt Hansen (a.k.a. ’90s Matt) and Terry McKall—break down the top stories of 2022.

You can also listen back to interviews with the year’s biggest newsmakers: