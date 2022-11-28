Bike checks: the fastest frames from Canadian ‘cross championships

Canadian cyclocross championships brought out a wide range of very fast bikes. With the ride of gravel, some brands aren’t making a ‘cross specific bike anymore. In fact, several of these “gravel” bikes won cyclocross championships in Victoria, showing that it really is about the rider, not the bike, right?

Check out the winning bikes from Layritz Park and some standout very fast steeds from Victoria.

Ava Holmgren – Orbea Terra

Ava Holmgren's Orbea Terra.Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Red Team Edition Challenge Limus mud tires for Canadian nationals, glued to Shimano Dura-Ace rims. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Low-tech name markings help when most of the family is on Orbea. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Shimano GRX Di-2 electronic shifting. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn GRX again up front. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Housing routed through the headset gives Holmgren's Terra a clean look. Cross races aren't long, but that doesn't mean you can't bring snacks. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Orbea Terra is technically a gravel bike, but it doesn't seem to slow her down at all. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Ava Holmgren rode clean through the rain and deteriorating course conditions to win the elite women's race on Saturday . Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Ava Holmgren raced up from junior to elite to win the women’s national championships ahead of a very strong field on this Orbea Terra.

Tyler Clark – Santa Cruz Stigmata

Clark's "Lavender" Santa Cruz Stigmata. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn SRAM Force with integrated Quarq power meter and 44-tooth chainring. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Clark mixes Force with SRAM XX1 AXS mountain bike rear derailleur and 10-52 Eagle cassette for more range. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Woven carbon fibre rims and Challenge Limus Team Edition mud tires, a popular choice at Layritz Park. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Wireless means minimal cables on the Stigmata's front end. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Mmmmm, gloss lavender. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Tyler Clark wasn't using that 52-cog much as he flew to the elite men's title. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Tyler Clark used momentum from a fast fall at the USCX series to win his first elite men’s national title on this Santa Cruz Stigmata.

Ruby West – Factor LS

Ruby West's Factory LS. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Ruby "Farm Fresh" West? Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Shimano GRX Di2 electronic shifting. GRX, a 42-tooth chinring and a little donkey buddy. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Probably the best paint at nationals this year, inspired by West's farm home. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn More red Challenge Limus mud tires and more farm buddies. These match the frame perfectly. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Once more, just so it is clear whose bike it is. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Black Inc. integrated bar-stem on the LS. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Past under-23 Pan Am and Canadian national champion Ruby West didn’t have the day she was looking for Saturday, being slowed down by a mechanical, but at least her bike looked amazing.

Holly Henry – Colnago GRV

Holly Henry's Colnago GRV. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn A classic head badge on Colnago's very shaped head tube. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Challenge Baby Limus were grippy enough to carry Henry to third in Saturday's elite women's race, mounted to Cannondale Hollogram TR wheels. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Henry opts for GRX Di2 out back. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn But it's mixed with Shimano Ultegra with a 40-tooth Wolf Tooth chainring up front. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn The Colnago signature still graces the top tube. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Colnago GRV. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Holly Henry soared to a podium at home in Victoria in the elite women’s race on this Colnago GRV.

Luke Valenti – Canyon Inflite CF SL

Valenti's Inflite CX SL matches his Toronto Hustle kit. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Shimano GRX with a 40-tooth chainring and Canyon's chain guide. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Shimano GRX rear mech with good old-fashioned wires for the win. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Inflite CF SL isn't Canyon's top end, but that didn't slow Valenti down at all on Saturday. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Specialized Terra Pro tires for grip in mud. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Luke Valenti is headed to the road next year, but first he won the under-23 men’s title on this Canyon Inflite CF SL.

Michael van den Ham – Giant TCX Advanced Pro

Michael van den Ham's weekend didn't go according to plan, but the three-time national champion did have a sweet Giant TCX to race. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn SRAM AXS upgraded with Ceramic Speed oversize pulley wheels. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Easton EC90 SL carbon fibre cranks with a handy chainguide to keep MvdH on course and out of the pits. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Challenge Limus Team Edition tires, in red for nationals, to take on Layritz greasy corners. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Giant's offset chainstays for a little more forgiving ride. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Three-time elite men’s national champion Michael van den Ham wasn’t able to defend his jersey, but he’ll keep racing this Giant TCX all winter.

Jenn Jackson: Canyon Inflite CF SLX

Jenn Jackson's Canyon Inflite CF SLX. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn The 'distinctinve' top tube is designed to make carrying the Inflite more comfortable. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Jackson was one of the few riders running a 2x sytem in Victoria. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn A full Shimano Dura-Ace Di-2 drivetrain. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Canyon's integrated bar-stem wastes no watts. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Ding ding! The most Canadian bike makes passing polite. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn The SLX is the top-end version, with a 940-gram frames. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn DT Swiss RC38T rims with what looks like blacked-out FMB Super Mud tires. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Old-school Di-2 junciton box still works fine. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Jenn Jackson is back on a cross bike, racing this Canyon Inflite CF SLX in Victoria.

Gunnar Holmgren – Pivot Vault

Gunnar Holmgren's Pivot Vault. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Rotor cranks with built-in power meter. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn More Shimano Di-2 electronic shifting. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Pivot uses an Iso-flex system in the seat tube for a more forgiving ride. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Gunnar mixed a Limus and Baby Limus for speed and traction. Pivot Vault. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Gunnar Holmgren was another past champ returning to cross for 2022 nationals. He raced this Pivot Vault to a top-5 in the elite men’s race.

Matt Hornland – Cervelo R5-CX

Cervélo developed the R5-CX as a pro-only frame for Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert but has since released it to the public. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Archival #PandaPower custom green FMB tubulars glued to Easton EC90 SL rims. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn EC90 SL cranks and a Wolf Tooth chain keeper. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn 12-speed Ultegra Di-2 from Shimano, and a Lizard Skinz wrap to keep that frame clean. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Cross, but for mountians. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn R5-CX has a short, aggressive headtube. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Matt Hornland's Cervélo R5-CX. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Matt Hornland didn’t win the master’s men’s 35-44 race but his Cervélo R5-CX, with #PandaPower custom green FMB tubulars, did carry him to a top 10.