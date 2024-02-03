Eurofiles: Mud, techno and cyclocross

Belgium is, indisputably, the homeland of cyclocross. The courses are iconic and brutally hard. The fans are passionate and dedicated. And, during a week or so in December, there is racing almost every single day.

So what happens when a small team of Canadians lands in Belgium in the midst of all of this? Broad Street Breakaway, a new Vancouver Island team, did exactly that and found out. Along with techno, weirdly dangerous tourist attractions, they found whole lot of learning opportunities, as well as the metal part of a whole bunch of break pads.

When we first talked to Fabian and Andrew, racer, mechanic and co-leads of the BSC Breakaway project, it was just after nationals and just before heading overseas for Christmas racing in Belgium. At that time, they were both clear that this was very much a learning year. While both have experience in European racing, supporting then Women’s Continental road program Instafund LaPrima, cyclocross is its own beast. We wanted to hear how the experiment went, what was learned and what it’s like being thrown into the mix at the peak of the European cyclocross season.

Canadian Cycling Magazine: You’ve been to Europe for racing before, but on the other side of the tape. How did racing compare to your expectations?

Fabian Merino: It was unreal. The fans are amazing, very supportive and engaged with every single rider. It is truly a different sport over in Belgium. The courses are so different than what we’re used to but so fun.

CCM: What was unexpected about racing in Europe vs. what you’ve raced closer to home?

FM: The first lap dog fight was somewhat expected but still hard to imagine and prepare for it. 80-plus people wanting to be top 10 through the first couple of corners made it super hectic. It’s just carnage. People on the ground, hooking bars multiple times, people pushing you forward because they want to be in the rut you’re in… it’s seriously a don’t think just do situation.

CCM: Do you have a favourite race from the Christmas period?

FM: The Exact Cross Loenhout – Azencross. It was so muddy and the course was absolutely destroyed by the time we raced. There was a huge crash at the start which was brutal, but otherwise I had a lot of fun. I love a super messy course. It makes it fun to just put your head down and continue pushing. Also, Diegem. That was so special. So many people spectating and engaged with the race and racers.

CCM: Did you get the chance to spectate at all? Or was it all racing?

FM: We went to the Antwerpen World Cup to watch. It was cool to see it from the spectators perspective but also insane to get anywhere near the barrier to watch. There are so many people watching.

CCM: From a program perspective, part of this trip was to gain experience. But were there any areas you were better prepared than expected?

FM: Our race day moves were really good. The fact that Andrew and I have worked together in these situations helped a lot. It was very smooth packing and travelling to and from races. The other really crucial part of the trip that went well was the equipment. We had Easton, Abus, and Muc-off supporting us through the trip and it was perfect. The Easton wheels were a life saver for us, and my Abus helmet saved me from a concussion at the Superprestige Heusden-Zolder.

Andrew Flowers: Overall I was happiest with how the equipment held up to the rigors of racing in Belgium. Outside some severely worn brake pads, there was very little which needed attention. We finished the block with no flats while racing (one while training), and no major mechanicals.

I think it helps coming from the West Coast, and partnering with brands which build components for our weather at home. Specifically, we went the entire season without replacing hub bearings, which is a testament to how well- sealed the Race Face hubs are.

CCM: Was there anything that caught you off-guard?

The weather was difficult. I am used to rain, having worked outside in Victoria, but even still it was tough. It was dark and raining most of the days we were in Belgium. I would be wet for hours working the races, even with full rain gear. Most of the kit the athletes used will never be fully cleaned.

The mud is vicious. Belgium has lots of sand in the soil, which did a number on clothing and brake pads. Even with two bikes we were seeing full sets of brake pads worn in a single race day. Next season I will travel with more brake pads, as well as any other wear items. I will also get a head start on securing cleaning supplies overseas, as without access to a power washer and air compressor it is very difficult to keep the bikes working perfectly.

CCM: So, what did you learn that you’ll change for the future? What are the takeaways from this year?

AF: I think the biggest thing I can take away from this season is confidence in our program moving forward. Anytime you do something like this for the first time there is a risk it doesn’t pan out. We absolutely made mistakes, but I feel as though we learned from each of them. The team gelled well, and I feel good about the riders we have for next season.

With our first season out of the way, I know that at the very least we can do it. A year ago, this was simply an idea, now we have a tangible product we can put forward. Starting a team is never easy, but we are fortunate to work with great industry partners and look forward to growing with them for seasons to come.

FM: We need more tires! Soil and conditions are very different there. Also bringing some rollers or trainers is a must.

CCM: Going overseas also requires diving into another culture. Were there any surprises in that sense? Or any ways the Belgian culture led to differences in the race environment?

Belgium has a bit of a fascination with self-accountability. An example is we went to the Gravensteen, a castle in Ghent on one of our days off. We booked a tour to walk around the inside and, seeing as our time slot was 6 p.m., it was dark. Throughout the castle there were several significant drop offs, including a few immediately after exiting doors. To my surprise, none of them were roped off or marked. Make a wrong step, and you will fall several meters at best. This was a shock coming from North America, where there would have been at least ropes up to show where the edge was.

You see this mentality elsewhere, too. Like the way the racing works: nothing is supplied. You bring your own power, water, etc to each race. I am unsure if I find said system better, but it is definitely a shock.

Another example would be the Belgian love of techno music. Although I knew it going in, it is always a shock to hear Tiesto following Alanis Morissette on the radio while eating lunch. The races feel like parties, but everyone seems to be having a good time.

CCM: To wrap this all up, where are you now as a team compared to before the trip?

FM: We are working hard on getting everything organized for 2024. We have a development program planned that includes multiple disciplines such as cross-country, gravel and cyclocross. There will be a few more riders involved which is great, but it is definitely hard to put it together. Especially when there aren’t that many of us working on it at all times. We have good intentions, just need a little more support for our athletes moving forward. Live and learn!

I would like to thank our sponsors for the 2023 season: Kevin Koetke, Broad Street Cycles, Abus, Muc-off, Boomtown, Foo, Jim Pattison Lexus Victoria, Parc Systems, Level Ground Coffee Roasters and Cervelo. This project couldn’t have happened without all of them.