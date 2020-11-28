How to Watch: World Cup Cyclocross starts in Tabor this Sunday

World Cup cyclocross is finally making its return this weekend, with the season kicking off for real in Tabor, Czech Republic on Sunday. The race will be streaming live here in Canada, via FloBikes.

Wout returns to cyclocross

With road and mountain biking’s rescheduled fall seasons finished, the spotlight will be entirely on ‘cross all weekend. And, with the attention comes the stars. Wout van Aert is making his return to the mud after a thrilling fall calendar.

The mulit-talented Belgian will face off against a strong field of top cyclocross talent. Eli Iserbyt will be firing on all cylinders, ready to resume his battles with van Aert after winning many early season races already. Lars van der Haar and Toon Aerts are both on the start list for Sunday.

Many, including van Aert, already raced Saturday in Belgum at the X20 Trophee in Kortrijk. Tom Pidcock, himself off a sensational fall mixing road racing and mountain biking, is skipping Kortrijk to start his season in Tabor on Sunday.

Rochette the lone Canadian in Czech

On the women’s side, Canadian national champ Maghalie Rochette will line up against a stacked, if smaller women’s field. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado has been dominating early season races so far. But Annemarie Worst, Lucinda Brand and U.S.’s perennial podium threat Katie Compton will all be gunning for the win in Tabor.

Rochette will be the lone Canuck in the Czech Republic on Sunday. Ruby West (Prozimus-Alphamotors-Doltcini) and Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing) opted to line up for Kortrijk instead. West made the most of her weekend racing, finishing 13th.

Schedule: World Cup Cyclocross #1 – Tabor, Czech Republic. Sunday Nov. 28, 2020

FloBikes will be broadcasting the full 2020/21 Cyclocross World Cup calendar in Canada as well as in the U.S.

Elite Women: 06:00 AM (CDT) / 07:00 AM (EST) / 04:00 AM (PST)

Elite Men: 07:30 AM (CDT) / 08:30 AM (EST) / 05:30 AM (PST)