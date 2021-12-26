Illness forces Rochette off the bike in Dendermonde, Brand takes last World Cup of 2021

Maghalie Rochette woke up on Sunday not feeling too well but started the 12th round of the World Cup anyway; however, she withdrew on the second of five laps in Dendermonde, Belgium. World champion Lucinda Brand won her fourth round of the 2021-2022 series to pad her lead over Denise Betsema at the top of the table. American champion Clara Honsinger delivered an impressive performance that saw her finish only four seconds behind Brand. Sidney McGill was the top Canadian.

You can watch the 2021-2022 UCI ‘cross World Cup on FloBikes.

It was a chilly, muddy course, and like the Rucphen round, Dendermonde was raced without spectators.

Check out the course of the last round on Belgian soil this season… 🇧🇪 Who'll win on Boxing Day? 🥊 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Dz6udPyL2M — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) December 24, 2021

The Canadian Contingent

There were 17 Canadians racing in the five contests at Namur. In the earlier races, Ava Holmgren had the best Canadian result, finishing 6th in the Junior women’s run, while her twin Isabella was 29th. Jenaya Francis came in 24th and Kiara Lylyk was 42nd. Ian Ackert was the best Canadian in the Junior men’s race at 26th, and his compatriots Ian Woodford, Luke Valenti and Sasha Renaud Tremblay placed 38th, 40th and 59th respectively. In the men’s U23 race, Matthew Liliveld came in 53rd and Hugo Brisebois came in 54th.

There have been some ding-dong one-on-one battles in the World Cup over the last few weeks: van Empel vs Vos, Vos vs Brand, Pidcock vs Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout vs Iserbyt. Brand led Betsema by 23 points at the top of the table going into the Dendermonde round.

Marianne Vos, Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse surged clear on the paved start of Lap 1. Van Empel grabbed Position 1. Rochette, starting on the second row, was 17th. Most of the riders pushed their bikes over the washboard rollers. Betsema took over from van Empel with Brand behind her. Brand fell away and Betsema’s company became Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Manon Bakker, Shirin van Anrooij and Vos. Rochette wasn’t moving up but moving back. Sidney McGill was 34th.

On Lap 2, Pieterse and Brand joined the five up front to create a Dutch septet, with van Anrooij leading the gang. Early in the second circuit, Rochette withdrew from the race. Betsema returned to the front. Hungarian Kata Blanka Vas joined the Dutch before the end of the lap.

Brand made her move on Lap 3 of 5, with Betsema leading the chase. Pieterse was in the podium position with Vas on her six. Brand was 9 seconds clear of Betsema at the line and Pieterse a further two seconds back. Sanne Cant made a welcome appearance in the chasing group. McGill was 46th.

In the penultimate lap, Betsema continued in the gap between Brand and Pieterse. Vas and Honsinger were Pieterse’s closest podium threats. Honsinger first overtook Pieterse and then Betsema. Pieterse edged past Betsema.

Brand took a 17-second gap over the American into the bell lap. Pieterse and Betsema were locked into the podium tussle. Betsema pressed clear, and soon Pieterse found van Anrooij ahead of her as well. By not pitting Honsinger closed the gap but she ran out of mud to make the catch.

The next round is January 2 in Hulst, the Netherlands. Only two more races remain after that.

2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 12, Dendermonde, Belgium

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 47:38

2) Clara Honsinger (U.S.A./Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) +0:04

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:36

48) Sidney McGill (Canada) +8:45

64) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)

66) Christiane Bilodeau (Canada)

DNF) Katelyn Walcroft (Canada)

DNF) Maghalie Rochette (Canada/Specialized)