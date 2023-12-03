Iserbyt clears waterfowl obstacle to take brace of 2023-2024 World Cup triumphs

Eli Iserbyt had several challenges on his way to a 2023-2024 UCI World Cup brace on Sunday, and one was a couple of unconcerned waterfowl on the course. Iserbyt caught race leader Pim Ronhaar on Sunday’s sixth round in Flamanville, France and then dispatched the Dutchman for the victory. Iserbyt padded his lead at the top of the overall standings.

The Situation Before Sunday

Four different riders had claimed the first five round of the series, with Pim Ronhaar the only repeat victor. Eli Iserbyt led Ronhaar by 19 points at the top of the table, Lars van der Haar another seven points back.

Kevin Kuhn came out of the starting chaos at the front with Niels Vandeputte was on his wheel. Iserbyt began in Position 16. The string was still long halfway through Lap 1. Ronhaar switched places with Vandeputte. A group of five finished the first circuit together.

Almost everyone in the top-10 pitted on Lap 2. Ronhaar and Kuhn swapped the lead. Iserbyt worked his way up to seventh. Ronhaar went to the front and powered away. Iserbyt now led the chasers. Ronhaar had 10 seconds by the line.

At the beginning of Lap 3 of 7, Iserbyt’s company consisted of Kuhn, Joris Nieuwenhuis, Vandeputte, van der Haar and Emiel Verstrynge. By the end, Iserbyt, van der Haar and Niewenhuis were vying for the podium spots. The two Baloise Trek Lions weren’t going help the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider pull back their teammate.

Vandeputte pulled himself closer to the Iserbyt chase on Lap 4. Ronhaar and his chasers had to negotiate a couple of chilled-out geese on the course. No one called fowl.

Iserbyt dumped the others and started to pull Ronhaar closer, seven seconds in arrears going into Lap 5. Iserbyt made the junction. Ronhaar hit the barrier and wiped out, giving Iserbyt the opportunity to surge away. Ronhaar stayed close.

On the penultimate lap, both Iserbyt and Ronhaar grabbed fresh machines. Behind them, van der Haar and Nieuwenhuis fought for the final step. Iserbyt began to put real estate between himself and Ronhaar, disappearing from sight. Suddenly, van der Haar was closer to Ronhaar than Nieuwenhuis.

Van der Haar led his teammate going into the bell lap. Iserbyt was 22 seconds up the road. Van der Haar, the X2O Badkamers Trofee leader, skipped away to take the runner-up spot and Ronhaar, with a shake of the head, rounded out the podium.

The next round is next Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy.



2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Round 6, Flamanville

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:00:09

2) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:13

3) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:47