Watch: Rochette goes World Cup racing in “Make it Count” Ep.2

Maghalie Rochette had a very busy, and successful start to her cyclocross season. With world championships still months away, the Canadian national champion has already raced three World Cup events (in just over a week) and finished a close second in the brand new USCX pro series.

All of that adds up to a ton of racing, 10 events in six weeks, an incredible amount of driving, and an exciting start to her 2022 Fayetteville world championships campaign.

Check in with Rochette and the crew in the second episode of her web series, Make It Count.

Make It Count, Ep.2: On the Road

From Rochette:

Maghalie, David, and Mia are on the road for the first racing trip of the season. 6 weeks on the road. 10 races. 7 venues. 10,000km of driving. With the first three World Cups of the season in the U.S., this was the first big test to see where Maghalie stands against the best in the world.

We take you behind the scenes to show you what it’s like to try to perform at your best in the World Cups while juggling the demands of travel, sponsor commitments, and recovery.