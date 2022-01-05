Wout van Aert is skipping the ‘cross worlds

Well the Mathieu van der Poel versus Wout van Aert rivalry has really taken a left turn today. MvdP has said he is out for the remainder of the ‘cross season, and will skip the worlds in Fayetteville, Ark. Now his Belgian rival, who has been absolutely dominating the ‘cross scene this season, is also not going. This certainly opens the door for other riders to take the rainbow stripes, like Tom Pidcock or Eli Iserbyt.

His Jumbo-Visma team posted Wednesday that, “Wout van Aert has shown his class once again, this time in Herentals. The Belgian champion started the race in his hometown well and never relinquished his leading position. For the rider of Team Jumbo-Visma, it resulted in his eighth victory of the cross season. Afterwards, Van Aert announced that he would not be competing in the World Championships in Fayetteville, USA, due to his road goals for next spring.”

🇧🇪 #X2OBadkamersTrofee 💬 "In consultation with the team, I decided not to ride the World Championships in Fayetteville. This was the intention from the beginning, but we have now made the decision." – @WoutvanAert Read more in our report! ✍🏼⤵️ — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) January 5, 2022

“In consultation with the team, I decided not to ride the World Championships in Fayetteville,” van Aert said. “This was the intention from the beginning, but we have now made the decision. It creates essential preparation time for my goals on the road in the classic spring. That is what I will focus on after next Sunday.”