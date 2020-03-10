Easton Overland looks to the future for 2020 team launch

After a successful first year that saw Easton Overland team member Amity Rockwell win the Dirty Kanza gravel race, the gravel squad is back for 2020. There’s an expanded roster, and a novel new team format for the new year, too.

Canadian cyclocross national champion Michael van den Ham is back for 2020. This year, he and Rockwell will have a bigger team lining up beside them at gravel events across the continent.

While Easton Overland could have continued with the winning format from 2019, the team has switched things up for 2020. This year, the team has given riders the freedom to pick their own bike to ride. With gravel bikes still developing rapidly, this lets team members find a frame that suits their own personal style best. From there, Easton and the Overland team support all the racers with a full kit of wheels, tires and components to make each race bike as fast as possible.

Easton Overland 2020 Team Camp:

Baking, bike builds and real big gravel rides. Easton Overland’s team camp looks pretty good. Oh, there was also the occasional river fording. Not a bad day out on bikes.

Easter Overland 2020 team roster

Amity Rockwell

Queen of Kanza 2019, 1st Old Growth Classic 2019

Returning to the Easton Overland team for a second year is endurance athlete Amity Rockwell. 2019 saw Rockwell notch several big wins across the U.S. including, most notably, at Dirty Kanza 200. In 2020, she’ll be racing on an Easton-equipped Canyon Endurance CF SLX frame at an acronym-heavy race calendar that includes BWR, SBTGRVL and GRAIL.

Caitlin Bernstein

3rd Grinduro 2019, 10th US CX Nationals 2018

Multi-discipline cycling (and ski) talent Caitlin Bernstein is a force not just in All Road, but in U.S. XC and cyclocross as well. Bernstein also has a passion for how cycling can create connections between generations. “Working with young athletes- being a part of their love for sport and seeing where it takes them is pretty special to me,” says Bernstein, “so I hope to stay connected in those areas.” She’ll be riding a Devinci Hatchet in 2020, but will split her time between a 1x Shimano GRX set up for more aggressive races and 2x gearing for endurance events.

Caroline Dezendorf

West Coast CX Points Prestige Champion 2019, 8th US CX Nationals 2019

Another Easton Overland rider that crosses disciplinary lines, Caroline Dezendorf ended her 2019 UCI cyclocross season ranked eighth in the United States. After spending the fall season racing with many of the riders she counted as mentors in cyclocross, she’ll be lining up for gravel races with the same enthusiasm. “The kindness of friends, competitors, and strangers will be the same. The only difference is the location.” Dezendorf will race the Cervelo Aspero, eith 2x GRX Di2 at gravel endurance race like Mid South Gravel.

Michael Van Den Ham

Canadian National CX Champion 2018, 2019

When he’s not winning Canadian cyclocross national championships, Michael van den ham is chasing adventure. For the B.C. athlete, it is an opportunity to combine racing with the freedom to explore and see new races and areas. Van den Ham and his race-winning smile return to Easton Overland gravel aboard a Giant Revolt Advance and a Giant TCX. Look for the champ at Ride For Water and Grinduro Canada.

Matt Lieto

6th LandRun 100 2019, 10th SBT GRVL 2019

Matt Lieto returns to the Easton Overland for 2020, bringing his years of experience at the highest levels of triathlon competition to the world of gravel racing. Lieto will also ride the Cervelo Aspero when he takes on endurance events and stage races like Oregon Trail and Rebecca’s Private Idaho.

Craig Richey

Dirty Kanza 7th 2018

Vancouver, B.C.’s Craig Richey has been mixing riding surfaces and race formats for years. Whether it is cyclocross, mountain biking, or gravel, Richey’s been racing all kinds of events. More often than not, he’s finished those events on the podium. He’s lined his closet with provincial championships jerseys, all while holding down a full-time day job. For 2020, Richey will race a Devinici Hatchet on the trails of Vancouver’s North Shore, at Lost and Found and the Ride For Water.

Sascha Weber – Guest rider

UCI World Series MTB Hegau Bike-Marathon 2019 1st, 2019 German XCM

Another inter-disciplinary athlete, Weber mixes cross country marathon, cyclocross and road racing. In lieu of specialization, Weber excels any time she lines up. Using the experience and fitness that saw her ranked 14th in the world for XCM in 2019, Weber will line up for Dirty Kanza aboard her Open UP gravel bike.

Easton Overland content team

Nicholas Kupiak

Videographer, Photographer, Human Gimble

Easton Cycling’s in-house videographer and photo guru is the man behind the lens telling the story of the Overland team. Kupiak isn’t just multi-talented with a camera. He rides his custom Naked titanium frameset for cyclocross, gravel and even the occasional road race.

Matt Hornland

Team Manager, Mechanic, Event Outreach

Supporting a team for endurance gravel and all-road racing requires managing constantly changing logistics. When he’s not managing, organizing, or fixing the unexpected on backroads, Hornland rides a custom-painted Allied AllRoad as well as an Allied Able. He’ll get his own chance to mix support and racing at Mid South and the Lost and Found gravel.

Easton Overland 2020 event calendar

Mid South

Ride for Water

Belgian Waffle Ride

Dirty Kanza

Lost and Found

Downieville Classic

SBT GRVL

Grinduro Canada