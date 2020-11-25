Geoff Kabush previews BC Bike Race’s return to Squamish

Andreas Hestler calls Squamish one of mountain biking’s “new mecca’s” in his preview of the 2021 BC Bike Race course. That’s part of why the small town just north of Vancouver is consistently a focal point of BCBR courses. And, as we learn in The Showcase’s third episode, why mountain biking is such a huge part of Squamish’s community.

But how good are the trails in Squamish? Good enough to convince Canadian cross-country icon, and multiple time BCBR winner Geoff Kabush to make the town home.

Kabush shres why, as a mountain biker, he loves living in Squamish. But he’s not the only local pro. Karsten Madsen and Greg Day both live near by as well. They’re joined by Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association’s (SORCA) Jeff Normon and Eric Goodwin, as well as trail builder Rob Phoenix, to talk about what makes riding in town so good.

BCBR Showcase Ep.3 – Squamish

What is BC Bike Race saying about The Showcase ?

The Showcase is a five-part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The Showcase is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

If you want your chance to race the legendary trails of North Vancouver, 2021 BC Bike Race registration is now open. Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021 with backup date: Sept 12-18.

Video: Wildland Media

BC Bike Race – The Showcase

2021 Intro

Chilliwack – Episode 1

North Vancouver – Episode 2

Squamish – Episode 3