Brandon Semenuk takes Raw 100 to a new level with rally edition

Brandon Semenuk is an absolute wizard on a bike. It turns out the four-time Red Bull Rampage winner’s skills on wheels aren’t limited to freeride. The B.C. rider is a rally phenom, too.

Semenuk’s skills in a rally car were confirmed, again, when he went straight from winning Rampage in Utah to winning the final AMA Rally round in Oregon. That adds to five Canadian Rally Championship event wins already on the Subaru driver / Trek rider’s win list. The Oregon win, which came over Subaru teammate Travis Pastrana, gave Semenuk and co-driver John Hall third overall for the season, even after sitting out a round so the freerider/driver could squeeze in a historic win at Rampage.

“The race began with wet conditions, super slippery roads, and downhill stages with big high-risk exposures — all conditions that play to Brandon’s strength,” explained Hall. “We knew we’d have the edge as long as we stayed focused and laid down a top performance. Sure enough, we completed the first day 35-seconds up, and the second day up 24 seconds on Travis. At the end of the day, we all win,” added Hall. “Subaru took first, second, and third on the podium, and Brandon and I took first at Oregon, and third in the overall Championship.”

Now, the Canadian is mixing the world of rally and cycling. Semenuk teams up with Revel Co. collaborator Rupert Walker for another of their popular Raw 100 segments. The twist? This time its Raw 100 Rally Edition.

Brandon Semenuk: Raw 100 Rally Edition

The pair, along with co-driver John Hall, head to Montpellier, Que. to test the limits of their Subaru, and the limits of traction, for the latest video. According to Hall, what makes Semenuk so skilled on two wheels transfers well to four.

“Brandon’s a very calm, calculated, and extremely quick-thinking driver, who knows how to work the car to its limits, getting the most from it,” explained co-drive Hall.

