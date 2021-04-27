Emily Batty brings “Ambitions” back with first season two episode

2021 is shaping up to be a huge year for Emily Batty. The Canadian World Cup racer is at the centre of a new team, Canyon MTB Racing, with new sponsors and teammates, and is chasing the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. To document all that, Batty is bringing back Ambitions, her web series.

After a decade at her last team, Canyon MTB Racing is a fresh start for Batty. Episode One of Ambitions introduces the new team, the athletes and the driving motivation behind the squad. Batty and her new teammate Laurie Arseneault, a fast-rising Canadian mountain bike talent, meet in Victoria, B.C. The Canyon MTB Racing squad’s first training camp shows off the new bikes, too.

Emily Batty: Ambitions: S2E1 – Meet the Team

Ambitions:

It’s a new season of Ambitions with Emily Batty and this second season introduces her new teammate on the Canyon MTB Racing Team, Laurie Arseneault. Heading into the unknowns of the 2021 season, the team recently navigated a training camp together in British Columbia and are now preparing to kick off racing in coming weeks.

