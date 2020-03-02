“Fast Life” asks how much money mountain bikers actually make

Winning is hard. Math is hard. The math of how to win is harder still.

For some riders, the math, and winning, seems to come easier. That appearance conceals monumental amounts of effort and dedication, of course. But still, if you want to survive in World Cup mountain biking you have to learn to balance winning with other career decisions. Sponsors, contracts, training environment. All can help you win more, or can become distractions.

Episode 5 of Fast Life delves into the money. Specifically, the many ways money intertwines with margins of victory. It’s more complicated than it seems.

Fast Life S3:E5 How Much Money Do Mountain BIkers Actually Make?



From Red Bull:

“The harsh realities of the sport become apparent as the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup heads to Val di Sole, and Loïc Bruni, Kate Courtney and Finn Iles face challenges that threaten to derail the season.”

Fast Life Season 3

Episode 1: What it Takes

Episode 2: How Long Until Finn Beats Loïc?

Episode 3 and 4: Rivalries and MTB History