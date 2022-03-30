Watch the run that earned Finn Iles second place at Lourdes World Cup

Finn Iles flew to an incredible second place finish at the first World Cup of 2022 on Sunday. The result is the Canadian national champion’s best-ever as an elite rider.

Iles’ podium also capped off an incredible day for Canada’s downhill squad. Hours earlier, reigning world champion Jackson Goldstone and second-year junior Gracey Hemstreet won the junior men’s and junior women’s races in Lourdes.

With three World Cup podiums – including two wins – Sunday could be the best single day for downhill in Canada since Stevie Smith won the World Cup overall title.

Watch Iles’ run in Lourdes. Then check out Amaury Pierron’s incredible winning run below that.

Finn Iles: My Second-Place World Cup Run From Lourdes

“Still buzzin’ from this weekend in Lourdes! It’s my best result in elites yet, and I can’t wait for the rest of the season. Thanks to everyone for the support!” – Finn Iles

POV – Amaury Pierron’s Insane Winning Run in Lourdes