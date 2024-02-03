Forbidden Bikes brings on Brook Macdonald and Graham Agassiz

After impressive success with its enduro program and some big results in downhill, Forbidden Bikes is bringing in more big talent for 2024. The boutique Vancouver Island brand signed New Zeland downhill racer Brook MacDonald and B.C. freerider Graham Agassiz to ride its bikes this season.

Both veteran athletes arrive at the Cumberland, B.C.-based brand with a wealth of experience and a long list of accolades.

Macdonald brings years of success, and a loyal fanbase from over a decade on the World Cup downhill circuit. The Kiwi racer won more hearts when he fought back to racing after a traumatic crash at Mont-Sainte-Anne that left him with a broken back. The Bulldog most recently rode for the MS Mondraker team, which split in two at the end of 2023. It’s exciting to see him riding on a Canadian bike for 2024.

Macdonald will race Forbidden’s new Supernaught downhill bike. He joins Forbidden Synthesis downhill teammates Connor Fearon, Magnus Manson and, on occasion, race appearances from the team’s enduro champion Emmy Lan (and team mechanic Anthony Paulson, who stepped out from behind the work bench to qualify for, then race world championships for Canada in 2023).

Agassiz also has his choice of Forbidden’s three-bike fleet. Aggy will start his year in South Africa at Darkfest in a short time. While the Kamloops, B.C. freerider will be hitting some of the world’s biggest mountain bikes there, he’s opted for the slightly more restrained Dreadnaught bike for the occasion.

Aggy is, of course, iconic in the freeride scene. His exploits at Red Bull Rampage and in video parts throughout the years made him one of Canada’s most iconic freeriders.