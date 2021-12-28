Haley Smith parts ways with Norco Factory Racing

The changes at Norco Factory Racing continued today. Haley Smith is leaving the Canadian-based World Cup team after 10 years.

The latest news comes the day after Smith’s partner, Andrew L’Esperance announced his departure from Norco, after 11 years on the brand’s bikes across several teams. It’s just weeks after current XCO national champion Jenn Jackson revealed she’s headed to a new team for 2022.

“We achieved more than I dared to dream of,” said Smith in her announcement, adding “Thank you to the team and all the Factory sponsors for an unforgettable ride.”

Smith has spent all 10 years of her pro career thus far on the Norco squad. With the team, she’s represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, medalled at the Commonwealth Games, scored a World Cup podium and several world championships and national championships top-10 results.

“After a decade-long run with us, we’re genuinely sad to see Haley Smith depart from the Norco team,” stated Norco Factory Team, adding that, in addition to her athletic achievements, Smith stood out for “being a strong advocate for mental health awareness and women in sport.”

What comes next for Smith, and for Norco Factory Team, remains to be seen. Today’s news is a big change for both athlete and team. We’re looking forward to what 2022 brings for both.