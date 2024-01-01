Ian Ackert steps up to Trek Future Racing

After a wildly successful year, on mountain bikes and in cyclocross, Ontario’s Ian Ackert is joining Trek Future Racing. The first-year under-23 racer joins the Swiss-based squad starting January 1 and already had his first race in TFR colours at Baal.

Ackert’s breakout year included wins and podiums nationally and around the world. At world championships in August, Ackert scored a podium in the junior men’s cross country mountain bike event. When the seasons changed, and the Orillia, Ont. racer moved into the under-23 category, a continental title followed. Ackert won the under-23 men’s cyclocross race at Pan American Championships in Montana. He added a national title in the u23 category when Canadian cyclocross championships returned to Layritz Park in November.

Ackert moves to Trek Future Racing from the impressively successful Stimulus-Orbea program. Along with Ackert, the team saw Isabella Holmgren, Ava Holmgren and Marin Lowe all stand on a world championship podium in 2023. The two Holmgren sisters also move on from Stimulus-Orbea as of Monday, after signing with the Lidl-Trek team to race the Women’s WorldTour for 2024.

With the addition of Ackert, Trek Future Racing now boasts two Canadians on its very international roster. Vancouver Island’s Emilly Johnston joined the program in 2023. That quickly led to an u23 XCO World Cup podium for the Comox Valley racer and another national title in u23 women’s XCO in Kentville, N.S. in July.