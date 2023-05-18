Jackson Goldstone is signed up to defend his Red Bull Hardline title in 2023

Red Bull Hardline is moving to a prime-time July date, instead of its usual post-season spot on the calendar, and the move looks like it has attracted some big names. And some more unexpected big names.

Among those scheduled to appear at DyFi bike park in July is Canada’s Jackson Goldstone. The Syndicate’s wunderkind is the reigning Hardline champion, having become the event’s youngest winner in 2022. It wasn’t a given that the young star would return to defend his crown as the event now overlaps with Canadian national championships and falls just weeks before 2023 UCI downhill world championships in Scotland. Hardline is notoriously difficult and not all riders are willing to risk injury mid-season at a non-World Cup or world championships event.

There are also some big and surprising names on the rider list. That includes Josh “Ratboy” Bryceland, who would be appearing in his first race in years. Multi-time Red Bull Rampage winner Kyle Strait is also scheduled to drop into the Hardline course.

It is a long and impressive list of current and former World Cup racers (and “freeracers”) that Red Bull has signed up for Hardline 2023. Notably absent are any female racers. Jess Blewitt made her debut as the first woman at the event last year. Neither she, nor any other woman, is currently scheduled to take the start.

Red Bull Hardline takes place from July 15-16, 2023 at the DyFi bike park in Wales.

2023 Red Bull Hardline: rider list

Kyle Strait

George Brannigan

Adam Brayton

Josh Bryceland

Rónán Dunne

Kade Edwards

Thomas Estaque

Craig Evans

Brendan Fairclough

Sam Gale

Thomas Genon

Laurie Greenland

Jackson Goldstone

Gee Atherton

Thibault Laly

Harry Molloy

Charlie Hatton

Sam Hockenhull

Matteo Iniguez

Gaetan Vige

Bernard Kerr

Josh Lowe

Brook Macdonald

Jim Monro

Florent Payet

Johny Salido

Kaos Seagrave

Joe Smith

Theo Erlangsen

Taylor Vernon