Lake jumps and indoor stunts: 2019 Partymaster Ep. 4

Shawinigan, lake jumps and Tribal Fest. Episode 4 of the 2019 Partymaster Tour covers a ton of ground, and water.

The Rise crew rolls into Tribal Fest for a couple days of shows and good times. While they’re in town, they visit the home base of Trou Du Diable. On a private tour, they get a backstage look at what the brewery has going on.

RELATED: Podcast: Behind the mayhem of the Partymaster Tour

After Shawinigan, the Partymaster bus heads to Ottawa for a heavy session at The Yard, a newly built indoorpark.

The Rise – Partymaster Tour 2019: Ep.4

From The Rise:

“In the fourth episode, the crew heads towards Shawinigan as they are invited to an awesome music festival called Tribal Fest. When they start getting ready for their first MTB show, Russian MTB rider Pavel Alekhin steps in and provides some useful tips as he has his own show company in Russia.

The crew then follows Isaac, founder of Trou Du Diable, to visit the brewery for a complete tour where he explains everything there is to know about the beer they’re drinking since the first Partymaster Tour. Then, they head back to Tribal Fest to set up a lake jump which ends up being tons of fun despite sending one of the boys to the hospital.

The next morning, they head towards Ottawa and stop at the newly built indoor park called The Yard. After a slow beginning because of the intense heat, the session gets going as the sun goes down and will be remembered as one of the heaviest sessions of the tour”

2019 Partymaster Tour

Just catching up with the 2019 tour? Here’s what’s happened so far:

Episode 1-3 – Sherbrooke, Bromont and The Barn