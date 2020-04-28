A Grand Finale – The Rise wraps up 2019 Partymaster Tour

All good things must come to an end, and this is the last episode of The Rise’s Partymaster 2019 series. As you would expect, the crew is back in Quebec for one final day of riding, rock n’ roll and a party in the woods in Trois-Rivières.

After weeks of travelling in a van, this is the last stop on the tour. Along the way, The Rise rode parks, street and jump spots, and played big concerts. While a little bit of rain threatens to change the mood, even mother nature can’t spoil the fun. Especially with three bands set up to play all night.

Settle in, it’s the grand finale of The Rise, 2019 Partymaster Tour.

The Rise – 2019 Partymaster Tour Ep. 6

From The Rise:

“In the Final Episode, the crew wakes up in Terrebonne after spending the night at La Cribs. Later that day, they stop at a Skate Plaza on the way to their final destination and an impressive session follows. Once they’re done shredding, the boys get back in the bus and keep going towards Énergie CMB in Trois-Rivières for the last stop of the 2019 Partymaster Tour.

After setting everything up for a remarkable Grand Finale at the Dirt Jumps, people start riding along with the live music and the crew encounters an unfortuante deja-vu that compromises the success of the event. In a typical The Rise fashion, the boys quickly come up with a Plan B and make the most of what will be remembered as a legendary day of bike riding and Rock’n’Roll.“

