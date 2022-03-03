Watch: Luca Shaw’s muddy winning run from Downhill Southeast

Luca Shaw landed his first win since signing with the Canyon CLLCTV, topping the podium at Downhill Southeast on Sunday.

The U.S. rider had to fight through thick Tennessee mud – and stacks of treacherous wet rocks – to nab the win, though.

Canadian racer Rachel Pageau slid to her first win of the season in the women’s pro race.

Watch Luca Shaw storm down a winning run from the opening round of Downhill Southeast below. Then get stoked for the start of 2022 World Cup season. With Lourdes, France kicking off the downhill calendar early, and high up in the mountains, Shaw’s wet weather skills could come in to play again soon.

Luca Shaw POV: Mud and Slop!

What does Canyon say about the newest member of the CLLCTV?

Our newest rider Luca Shaw is getting ready for the new DH season racing his Canyon Sender at his local series in the U.S.A.. Who’s running similar conditions at their home tracks at the moment?