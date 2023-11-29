North Shore Billet lets loose with range of 16 steel or alloy idler pulleys

High pivot mountain bikes are all the rage these days. With the range of small parts that adds to a bike comes the wave of specialized replacement and upgrade parts to match what already covers mountain bike pivots, bolts and deraileur parts. North Shore Billet is leading the way with an expansive range of idler pulleys, available in steel or alloy.

NSB, founded way back in 2003 in North Vancouver, has a long history of machining specialized parts for mountain biking. Born in North Van and now located in Whistler, these parts tend to better serve the outlier conditions that B.C. trails, riders and riding conditions subject bikes to.

Alloy idler pulleys North Shore Billet's steel idler pulleys

The line of idler pulleys started as a partnership with Vancouver Island’s boutique HP pioneers, Forbidden Bikes. With the industry chasing Forbidden’s tail, North Shore Billet saw an oportunity to expand.

“We didn’t anticipate producing an entire range for other high-pivot bikes when we partnered with Forbidden to manufacture their replacement idlers,” NSB states. “After a couple of years of watching the high-pivot design become mainstream, we’ve chosen to offer idler pulley options for many popular high-pivot bikes such as Trek, Commencal, GT, Norco, Cannondale, Forbidden, and Devinci.”

Strength or weight?

The idlers offer a choice between weight and durability. Alloy pulleys use 7075 T6 Aluminum and range from 10-38g without a bearing, depending on size. More durable are the 4140 steel pulleys, using a Nitrox coating for increased surface hardness and decreased wear, ranging from 26-40g without a bearing.

As with NSB’s other parts, the idler pulleys are made right in the brand’s Whistler machine shop. Both versions are made using North American-sourced aluminum and steel.

The full range of alloy and steel idler pulleys are available from North Shore Billet, and through distributors, now.