Pro bikes of the Enduro World Cup

The first-ever Enduro World Cup is ready to launch the 2023 season in Maydena, Tasmania this weekend. That means new bikes and fresh team kit for the world’s fastest racers.

Jesse Melamed’s showing off his new Canyon, Jack Moir has a new rig since moving to YT. There are also profiles of pro race whips from Ella Conolly, Katie Winton, Charlie Murray and more.

Dive into all the new 2023 race bikes of the Enduro World Cup below.

Enduro Race Bikes 2023

What’s UCI Mountain Bike World Series say about these race rigs?

Welcome to the first-ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup from the brand-new venue of Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.

It is a new era for top-flight mountain bike racing and for many fans of the sport, there isn’t much that can whet the appetite like shiny new race bikes.

Before racing gets underway on Sunday, we headed to the pits to find some of the very fastest…