World Cup Enduro starts this weekend. What will coverage look like?

The first-ever season of World Cup Enduro (EDR) starts this weekend in Maydena, Tasmania, kicking off Canadian Jesse Melamed’s title defense after winning the final Enduro World Series (EWS) season in 2022. It’s not just the first year that Enduro comes under the World Cup banner, though. It’s also Warner Bro’s Discovery (WBD) first year behind the camera.

That means a change in coverage. WBD takes over from Red Bull for the cross country and downhill coverage, but EWS was a Global Cycling Network (GCN) series. With GCN being a WBD subsidiary, you would think that coverage would continue, or even expand under the GCN banner. GCN+’ Canada live broadcast schedule does not, currently, list Maydena EDR. Next weekend’s event in Derby, Tasmania is also absent.

WBD has, until now, remained frustratingly silent about any details of what coverage will look like for Enduro. A press release today does give some hints, though it does not include any live coverage from Maydena.

Instead, WBD will be presenting highlights on YouTube after the race. Any trackside live coverage will appear on the Enduro World Cup Instagram channel. Live timing will appear somewhere on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series (which is just the new name for the collected World Cup series’) website.

While this is not the full live coverage that some fans were surely hoping for, there is an upside. All those channels are free to view. Whereas live coverage of World Cup XC and DH is now pay-access on, in Canada, GCN+.

Enduro World Cup racing starts Sunday, March 26th in Maydena, Tasmania. The new EDR format is a one-day race, with six timed race stages. This will be preceded by a practice day on March 25.

Ones to Watch: UCI Enduro World Cup