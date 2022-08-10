“The greatest day of my life” – Video highlights from Finn Iles’ Mont-Sainte-Anne win

We may never get tired of re-watching Finn Iles winning run at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Who could? First elite World Cup win. First Canadain to win an elite World Cup downhill since Stevie Smith. At home, in Canada, at one of World Cup racing’s most iconic venues. What more could you want? (Well, how about Jackson Goldstone winning the junior men’s downhill, too.)

Well, now there’s a full highlight reel from this historic day, including the elite men’s and women’s events. Watch that below, relive the magic. And count down to world championships in Les Gets, France in a few weeks time.

“The Greatest Day of My Life” – DH Highlights from Mont-Sainte-Anne

What’s Red Bull say? Well, they’re excited too:

Can racing bikes get any better than this? What an unreal weekend. The emotions were on an all-time high and Finn Iles finally made it happen! In Canada. On home soil. Congratulations to Finn Iles and everyone else for an amazing race and a historical moment in our sport.

Results:

🥇 Vali Höll 4:56:012

🥈 Nina Hoffmann 4:59:159

🥉 Eleonora Farina 5:00:522

🥇 Finn Iles 4:11:717

🥈 Laurie Greenland 4:11:955

🥉 Troy Brosnan 4:15:221