The Syndicate heads to Lousa for the new rider’s first team camp

The Syndicate has a fresh look for 2022, with three new riders joining Greg Minnaar at the World Cups this season. Canada’s Jackson Goldstone moves to the heavyweight downhill team, on the back of his stellar 2021 junior debut.

Goldstone and Minnaar are joined by Laurie Greenland and, in a first for The Syndicate, German elite woman Nina Hoffmann.

With all the fresh faces, there is a ton to sort out when the team heads to Lousa, Portugal for the first team camp of 2022.

Get in with what’s going on at The Syndicate and tune in for the return of World Cup downhill in just over a week’s time!

The Syndicate – Ep.1 2022 – Lousa Team Camp!

What’s The Syndicate saying going into the new season?

We’re back with a fresh team, new season and plenty of good times for The Syndicate Episode One!

Meet Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Laurie Greenland join Greg Minnaar to form a new era of SCS racing and what better place to kick things off than a classic Lousa trip.

Plenty of new bikes, people and paintballs to try out as the new crew settle in together as they build up for Lourdes World Cup in a couple of weeks time!