Trail building with First Nations youth: Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut)

Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth is a way of telling the history and story of Penelakut Island and its people through a story about trail building.

The film, whose title translates to Opening Penelakut, follows a group of First Nations students at Penelakut Island Elementary School as they work to build a new mountain bike trail in the community. The group works with Vancouver Island trail builder Riley McIntosh, building trails at the same time as they develop a sense of accomplishment and responsibility in the forests.

The final film in Race Face’s Creator Series, Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth offers a different perspective on mountain biking. From trail building to riding and the mountain bike community, Jason Mannings film reveals another way to connect to the trails.

Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut) – Race Face Creator Series

From Race Face: Why We Chose This Film

We chose this film because it brings a new perspective to the world of trail building. These First Nations youth take on a sense of accomplishment and responsibility as they learn new skills working in the forest with Riley. This film also draws on the history and knowledge of members of the Penelakut tribe as they share their experience of growing up in residential schools and their hope for the future of their children, grandchildren, and community.

When we chose this film, we thought it was important to tell these stories, to help share different perspectives, and to expand the audience’s view of not only the mountain bike world but also of local history. We think Jason did an impressive job weaving together the narratives of Penelakut Island’s community and we hope you enjoy the film!

Race Face Creator Series presents: Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut) Filmmaker: Jason Mannings

Jason has also set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe with proceeds going towards the trail building initiative on Penelakut Island for the 2020/2021 school year. If you have the ability, please click donate to go donate!

Jason Mannings and Riley McIntosh spoke with Race Face about the project, which you can read at the Creator Series blog.

