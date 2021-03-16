Yoann Barelli gets sketchy as “Into The Gnar” hits The Shore

Yoann Barelli is not one to back down from riding a feature just because it looks a little scary. Still, the Sea-to-Sky’s most emphatic Frenchman looks nervous in the latest episode of Into The Gnar.

Why? Well, Barelli’s made the short journey south from Squamish, B.C. to the hallowed woods of North Vancouver. A.k.a. The Shore. What’s more, he’s in Vancouver to meet up with one of the Shore’s modern innovators, Steve Vanderhoek.

A full-time firefighter by day, Vanderhoek’s responsible for building some of the gnarliest new lines in North Van. You’ve seen them in his segments, like What Off Season? and 5IFTH. With Barelli in tow, this video riding tour shows just how nuts some of Vanderhoek’s stunts are.

Add Barelli’s enthusiasm to the wild trail features and this episode of Into the Gnar is one heck of a ride.

Into the Gnar – Steve Vanderhoek is Insane!

What’s Yoann Barelli saying about his latest Into the Gnar installment?

I don’t think I’ve ever been that scared on a bike before. Super intense stuff with my guest Steve Vanderhoek, under the rain down some very questionable things hahaha !!

Steve is a full-time firefighter who lives in Vancouver, MTBiking has been his passion since the first free ride movement. His riding ability and bike handling makes him for me one of the most talented rider that I’ve ever ridden with, a pure pleasure to watch.

Check out more episodes of Into the Gnar on Barelli’s channel.