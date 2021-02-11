How Zwift catches cheaters in elite-level competitions

As e-racing explodes in popularity, Zwift races are becoming an increasingly serious affair. In some high-level racing real money is on the line. Though there are many benefits to racing virtually (easily organized international competitions, controllable environmental conditions and infinite viewership, to name a few) there is one major concern in virtual races: Cheating.

Call it what you want, e-doping, Zwift officials can’t be present to check that racers aren’t manipulating data (either by mistake or on purpose). In terms of classical doping, high-level esports competitors are still subject to reporting whereabouts to drug testers under UCI regulations.

E-doping can be hard to spot. It could be an intentionally mis-calibrated power meter, a slightly taller or lighter avatar or even a manipulated data file.

For events like this year’s first ever esports world championship, a rider caught cheating would devalue the results of the race. It’s not only specific races at stake—the reputation of the newly created sport is fragile, and some traditionalist cyclists still turn their noses at the competitions. In order for Zwift racing to be taken seriously as a UCI category the company needs some harsh anti-cheating regulations. That’s where ZADA comes in.

ZADA

In 2016, when Zwift racing was just starting to take off, ZADA, the Zwift Anti-Doping Agency, was formed by an independent group of racing enthusiasts who wanted more regulation in the events.

By 2019 Zwift racing had gotten too big for the group to do any meaningful regulation and it disbanded.

Later that year Zwift announced the return of ZADA as an internal Zwift organization. It was rebranded as Zwift Accuracy and Data Analysis and made up of Zwift consultants and employees.

ZADA doesn’t publicly disclose its methods as it could potentially encourage more cheating. Targeting certain high profile Zwift events (you’re unlikely to be contacted by ZADA during your local Tuesday night cat C race) the group looks into performance, not individual riders. ZADA has access to data on riders’ previous races and rides and is able to determine if someone is performing in an unrealistic way. For example, if a rider holds 5 watts/kg for seven minutes when they’ve only ever held that power number for 30 seconds in previous races.

ZwiftPower

In most pro esports events, riders are required to have two sources of power data, so in addition to a smart trainer they also need a power meter. These two files can be used by ZADA to compare power discrepancies.

Riders upload their second power file to ZwiftPower (which was recently acquired by Zwift) after the race. A robust rider profile will include numerous races’ secondary power files, which helps certify the validity of the rider’s performance.

Another factor riders use to authenticate their data is weigh in videos. Using a weight to prove the legitimacy of the scale, riders film themselves as they weigh in on the day of a race. A similar video can be made for height.

Three Sisters

To fully validate their ability, high-level esports racers will film themselves live doing Zwift’s “Three Sisters Ride” with two power sources and their standard ride setup. The ride is about 90 minutes, with four power tests: the 1-2 minute Hilly Forward KOM, the 19-20 minute Epic KOM and the approximately 6 minute Volcano KOM.

Beyond this, riders are responsible for updating all firmware on their devices, making sure all calibration is accurate and having all this aforementioned information available in case their data comes into question.

What happens to cheaters?

If ZADA and the UCI determine there was an infraction committed, punishment will vary based on intention. A mistakenly incorrectly calibrated power meter will likely just result in disqualification from the event. Something more serious, like intentionally tampering with power data, could result in a fine, a suspension and even a lifetime ban for repeat offenders.

As with traditional doping, there are already many instances of cyclists arguing they were unfairly sanctioned. As time goes on and the UCI and ZADA work to regulate esports there will likely be more controversies and new rules put into place in response to new means of cheating.