The Ineos Grenadiers Tour de France bike features rim brakes and a new colourway

Team Ineos Grenadiers is getting a full makeover for the Tour de France this year. The team has changed its name from Ineos to Ineos Granadiers to promote new Ineos 4×4 SUV vehicle, the Grenadier. “The change will align the team with the Grenadier,” said the team, “a no-nonsense 4×4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by INEOS Automotive.”

RELATED: Team INEOS to change name to the INEOS Grenadiers before Tour de France

The team will also be changing its colours to align with the name change. It’s still unclear whether this is a permanent or temporary shift in branding, but Ineos Grenadiers released photos today of the Tour de France Pinarello F12 the newly SUV branded team will be riding.

Grenadier colours

The 2019 Ineos team bikes were a red to black gradient—designed to match the Ineos jerseys. This year, the new F12 colourway is dark blue with a bold red highlights. The team will also wear dark blue instead of black jerseys, matching the bikes nicely.

Red design highlights and rim brakes are a constant with the team. Although there is a disk brake Dogma F12 model, the team will stick to its guns and continue riding with rim brakes.

The Greadier Dogma F12 and Grenadier Dogma F12Xlight will be available with rim or disk brakes for sale to Ineos fans (or people who just like the colour).Deliveries of the Grenadier Dogma F12 bikes will start at the beginning of November, and will be available at Pinarello dealers.