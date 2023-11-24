Best heart rate monitors for cyclists

Whether you’re training to race or just to stay fit, you’re probably aware that your heart rate is a metric you should be tracking–and while most GPS watches offer wrist-based heart rate sensors, a dedicated HR monitor (usually a chest strap) will give you more reliable information. Improve your riding with a heart rate monitor Chest straps don’t have to be uncomfortable; worn just below the pectoral muscles (for men) or under the band of your sports bra (for women), it should be adjusted so it’s tight enough not to fall down, but not so tight that it’s uncomfortable. When adjusted correctly, you’ll hardly even feel it.

Best for responsiveness and accuracy

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor The best heart rate monitor for the vast majority of cyclists. Buy Now - $139.95 Buy Now - $89.95

The H10 is regarded by many elite athletes and medical professionals as the most accurate heart rate monitor on the market today. This heart rate monitor offers Bluetooth, 5kHz transmission, and ANT+ compatibility, allowing cyclists to pair it with various devices, including a phone, commercial cardio machines, and most of the popular training apps.

The device has a 400h battery, which translates to more than a year’s worth of daily one-hour training, and is also waterproof to 30m.

Best for cyclists seeking an easy-to-use, non-chest-strap heart rate monitor

Coros Heart Rate Monitor A full-feature OHR heart rate monitor that can be worn on the arm. Buy Now - $108.95 Buy Now - $79.00

While traditional ECG-based heart monitors are worn around the chest, the Coros Heart Rate Monitor can be worn on the upper arm, thanks to its Optical Heart Rate (OHR) sensor. The result is a less obtrusive fit that many runners will prefer. The Coros also features a unique, simple-to-use design that eliminates buttons and charging ports. The device automatically starts the moment you put it on your arm, and charging takes place via a magnetic USB cable. The device has Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with compatible devices.

Best for exceptional accuracy and performance at an affordable price

Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor Best heart rate monitor under $100. Buy Now - $79.95

If you want all the accuracy and connectivity of the premium Polar H10 and can live without internal memory, then H9 is the heart rate monitor for you. Unlike the H10, which can collect and store your cycling data and later transfer it to a compatible app, the H9 must be connected to a phone or other compatible device to track your training information. For most cyclist who choose to run with their phone, this is not an issue, and if you fall into this category, the H9 offers excellent value and performance. Other minor differences include a G-hook closure (the H10 has a plastic buckle) and no silicone gripper dots on the inside of the strap. Again, if you can live without these features, the H9 provides excellent band-for-the-buck.

Best for cyclists seeking a full-feature, unobtrusive chest-strap heart rate monitor

Wahoo Fitness TICKR X 2 ANT+/Blue Tooth Heart Rate Monitor A slim and lightweight heart rate monitor. Buy Now - $114.95

With the TICKR X 2, cyclists can track their heart rate, calories burned, cycling analytics and even cycling cadence. The monitor features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and can be paired with various training apps and compatible devices. Wahoo has packed 50 hours of internal memory, allowing runners to train and collect data without a phone or other external devices. A replaceable battery offers 500 hours of use, and the device is rated to a water-resistant IPX7 standard.

Best for cyclists seeking a multi-feature heart rate monitor with exceptional accuracy

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus Chest Strap A highly accurate and full-feature heart rate monitor. Buy Now - $179.99

As Garmin’s top-of-the-line heart rate monitor, it’s not surprising that the HRM-Pro Plus is a top choice for data-oriented runners. Not only can the monitor track heart rate, but it also gathers torso movement information to calculate pace, as well as cadence, vertical oscillation, and ground contact. The internal memory allows you to store workouts when swimming (the HRM-Pro Plus is waterproof to 50m) or when you simply prefer not to carry a phone or other compatible device. The monitor communicates via Bluetooth and ANT+, and the CR2032 battery can run for up to one year with up to one hour of training per day.

Best for cyclists seeking a feature-rich non-chest strap heart rate monitor

Wahoo Fitness TickrFit Heart Rate Monitor Arm Band A highly breathable arm-wearable OHR heart rate monitor. Buy Now - $108.95 Buy Now - $80.00

By mating an Optical Heart Rate (OHR) sensor with a highly breathable perfected band, Wahoo Fitness has created an arm-wearable heart rate monitor that offers exceptional comfort, especially in warmer conditions. The TickrFit compiles accurate heart rate data that can be transmitted via Bluetooth and ANT+ to various compatible devices and apps. Runners seeking additional information can rest easy knowing that TickrFit also collects calorie burn and workout duration in real time and can share that data with numerous compatible apps. The USB rechargeable battery provides 30+ hours of use, and the device is waterproof to 1 metre of immersion.

Best for balancing comfort and performance at an affordable price

The Garmin HRM-Dual features a soft, comfortable strap that prevents chafing, even during long runs. The heart rate monitor transmits data via Bluetooth and ANT+ technology and connects to your phone and other compatible devices. Garmin specs a CR2032 battery that can last up to 3.5 years, and the monitor is waterproof down to 1 metre of immersion.

Here are some common FAQs about heart rate monitors:

Why do I need a heart rate monitor?

If you’re interested in serious training with the goal of setting a new KOM, tear it up on a group ride or local race, you need a dedicated heart rate monitor, since the HR monitors that are built into GPS watches tend to vary considerably in accuracy.

How does a heart rate monitor work?

The most accurate heart rate monitors are worn around your chest, close to your heart; they monitor subtle changes to your heart rate in real time, with a high degree of accuracy. This allows you to run at a specific heart rate (rather than pace), depending on what you’re trying to achieve.

How much does a heart rate monitor cost?

The heart rate monitors in this article range from CDN $79.95 to $179.99, and USD $70 to $89.95.

Products reviewed in this article: