Here’s the awesome Bell Helmets ashtray you never knew you needed

Who doesn’t like a nice ciggy, amirite? Finally, you can marry the joys of smoking with cycling. You might recall the famous Chinese runner, Uncle Chen, who ran an entire marathon chain smoking, becoming a viral sensation. (China has now banned smoking from running races, humph.) And of course, in the good old days, it was common to see riders in the Tour de France having a dart before a climb. It opened up their lungs, before climbs, you see, because science.

And come on, smoking is cool. Apart from a couple of annoying side effects like cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, as well as disgusting teeth and fingers and nails, there’s really nothing wrong with it.

There’s many benefits to having a smoke. The number one reason to smoke is you can create dramatic pauses when you have a puff.

“The thing is, Sam, when you think about it,” Matt takes a big drag. “That’s simply incorrect.”

Try it yourself. You’ll be the coolest at parties.

Also, being a smoker means you’re instantly in a club. When you go to a singles bar, it’s a great way to meet people. Just walk outside into the freezing cold and join the other smokers huddled around getting their fix. “Do you have a light?” Boom. Icebreaker. You’re in.

The Bell Helmets ashtray is a guaranteed conversation starter for your next group ride. Just duct tape it on your handlebars, and when you roll up, cigarette lit, I promise you your buddies will have lots to say. And since you care about the environment, you won’t be butting out onto the street like a nasty litter bug. It’s win-win!

Now, you’re probably wondering, why on earth does Bell Helmets make ashtrays? I mean, it’s definitely a niche demo, the smoking cyclist. So it might have something to do with the fact that they also make motorcycle gear, too. That means it could be for those kinds of two-wheelers to have in their car. But it is described as having a “sleek sport design.” So I’m saying there’s a chance.

But, hey, for now, let’s just hope that Bell is here for the other bikers, the ones who use carbs to fuel their rides, not gas. Anywho, if you’re looking for this Bell ashtray, head on over to Amazon.com.