Maghalie Rochette’s new Rapha collection is inspired by bees

Canadian cyclocross superstar Maghalie Rochette has collaborated with cycling sportswear brand Rapha on the company’s latest capsule collection.

This is the second kit Rapha is putting out in collaboration with the three-time national cyclocross champion.

The collection is named Depth of Vision, inspired by bees’ abilities to distinguish colours in great detail. Rochette is a keen back garden beekeeper and will be wearing the colourful new racewear for the upcoming cross season.

Rapha says the design is inspired by the 28-year-old’s drive to pursue several interests, rather than specializing in one (cyclocross, MTB, beekeeping.)

“This kit represents exactly how I want to feel when I show up to a cyclocross race—playful, excited, aggressive, and on a mission,” said Rochette. “When I put it on, I feel all that swag and I’m reminded that I want to go full gas and have fun with it. It’s the perfect mix of being aggressive and taking chances, all while having a smile on my face.”

Vermont Overland

Rochette debuted her new kit at the Vermont Overland race, in which she won the women’s category and came 15th overall. “I kept pushing steadily throughout the whole race while the rain, the mud, and the hills made for a pretty epic day on the bike,” she said.

The cyclocross pro will be competing in the kit for her races overseas this season, but Canadians will also likely get a glimpse of it at the road cycling national championships next weekend in Beauce, Qc., where she’ll be racing with Canada’s top road cyclists.