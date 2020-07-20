Pinarello introduces new Prince and Paris bikes for 2021

Pinarello released two new bikes today, broadening its range of road bikes. The company’s 2021 line includes a revision of the Prince, the return of the Paris and more options for the Dogma F12.

The new bikes come with a new set of geometry charts. Pinarello’s bikes are now available in nine sizes ranging from 43cm to 60cm, a welcome change for those who fall into the lower or higher end of the sizing chart. The sizing also gets more specific for mid-sized cyclists. According to Pinarello, the majority of riders fit between 51.5cm and 56cm frames so the company will now make smaller jumps in sizes with 53cm and 54.5cm frames. Trek recently also introduced smaller sizing options, perhaps as a reflection of the increasing number of women getting into the sport.

An upgraded Prince

The Prince is Pinarello’s more affordable racing bike. For the 2021 model, the company transferred a number of features from the Dogma F12 to the prince, such as the total cable integration system (TiCR), aero bottle cage placement and asymmetrical frame details. Pinarello even calls the Prince “a real alternative to the Dogma F12”.

The updated Prince has a new geometry— a slightly higher stack and shorter reach than the previous model. It comes with either rim or disc brakes and has clearance for 700x28mm tires.

The Pinarello Paris returns

Named after the location of the final stage of the Tour de France (won on Pinarello bikes 15 times), the Paris was once a bike ridden by Miguel Indurain, Jan Ullrich, Erik Zabel, Alessandro Petacchi, Alejandro Valverde and many more. The bike has now returned to Pinarello’s lineup re-imagined as an endurance-oriented “entry level” road bike.

According to Pinarello, the Paris’ geometry is slightly more comfortable than the Prince, making it a bike for a “wider audience of cyclists.”

The latest Dogma F12

The Dogma F12 hasn’t changed much in the 2021 collection. It maintains its asymmetrical design and concave downtube and come in disc or rim brake versions.

For 2021, Pinarello has expanded the Dogma F12 colourway selection, now offering 18 colours for cyclists to choose from. One of the new colours is a play on the classic black-on-black look (a bestseller for the company since 2009).