The best 2021 Mother’s Day gifts for cyclists

Mother’s Day (May 9) is almost here. If you want to find the perfect gift that says “I thought about this more than a week ahead of time and checked the shipping times,” now is the moment to get ordering. These gifts are the perfect options for all the different types of cycling moms out there.

For the exploring mom: Garmin Edge 830 ($550)

The Garmin Edge 830 touchscreen bike computer ticks all the boxes for most cyclists. Structured workouts, performance GPS navigation (for a mother’s day exploration ride perhaps?) and live tracking for safety on solo rides. The Edge 830 is perfect for a Mother looking for an upgrade to an older model (Garmin will migrate all their screens) or a first bike computer that they won’t need to replace any time soon.

For the MTB mom: Machines for Freedom The Key Short (108 USD)

Machines for Freedom’s new Off Road Collection specifically designed women’s trail kit. The gear comes in size 24-38 and XXS to XXXL and the site has a helpful sizing calculator to figure out the right fit. The Key Short is Machines for Freedom’s technical outdoor overshort, deigned for mountain biking, gravel touring, urban commuting and hiking.

For the bookworm mom: Back in the Frame: Cycling, belonging and finding joy on a bike by Jools Walker ($25)

This book, by Jools Walker aka Lady Vélo, is a memoir of bikes, blogs and riding through depression from the award-winning blogger. “When she started blogging about her cycle adventures under the alias Lady Vélo, a whole world was opened up to her. But it’s hard to find space in an industry not traditionally open to women – especially women of colour.”

For any mom: Black Sheep Adventure Socks ($32)

All bike enthusiasts love a new, crisp pair of cycling socks. The Black Sheep Adventure Socks are made with a Merino/Poly/Nylon blend to prevent microbial growth and reduce odour. They come in three sizes: XS (35-37), S/M (38-43) and L/XL (44-46)

For the bring-the-kids-along-for-the-ride mom: Shotgun Child Bike Seat + Handlebars Combo (185 USD)

The Shotgun combo allows riders easily bring their kids on a mountain bike ride. The front mounted child seat is for kids 2 – 5 years old (up to 48lb). The combo comes with the shotgun seat and handlebar accessory, a custom mudguard and a ‘shred til bed’ stem-cap.

For the rad mom: RAR #ShredThePatriarchy sticker ($2)

Founded in 2017, Radical Adventure Riders’ (RAR) mission is moving towards enhancing gender inclusivity and racial equity in the bicycle and outdoor adventure scene. These stickers feature RAR’s favourite hashtag, #shredthepatriarchy. All proceeds go towards RAR programs.